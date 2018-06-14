Watch Live
  • WPSG News at 10 PM
    10:00 PM - 10:35 PM
ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: More Than $7 Million Raised For Pediatric Cancer Research | Stories   
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (CBS) – A registered sex offender is back behind bars on new charges of child porn.

According to KNWA, Joshua Glen Box, 35, was arrested last week and held in a Washington County Jail in Arkansas.

Joshua Glen Box

Credit: Washington County Jail

Box is facing charges of Box has the following counts pending: receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and possessing material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor less than 12 years old.

KNWA says Box was convicted of possession of child pornography back in August 2015.

He has a trial date set for August 7, 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch