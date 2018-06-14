Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (CBS) – A registered sex offender is back behind bars on new charges of child porn.

According to KNWA, Joshua Glen Box, 35, was arrested last week and held in a Washington County Jail in Arkansas.

Box is facing charges of Box has the following counts pending: receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and possessing material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor less than 12 years old.

KNWA says Box was convicted of possession of child pornography back in August 2015.

He has a trial date set for August 7, 2018.