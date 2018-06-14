ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: Live Coverage | Donate Now | CALL 1-844-977-CBS3  | Stories | #cbs3standforhope  
Filed Under:CHOP, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s prom night for the patients at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

chop prom CHOP Holding Prom Night For Patients

It is a nice distraction and a lot of fun for children and their families.

chop prime night CHOP Holding Prom Night For Patients

Eyewitness news at chop’s “Prom salon,” where patients got their hair and makeup done. They also picked out outfits and accessories for the big night.

Organizers say the 12th annual prom is all about looking fabulous, smiling and dancing.

childrens hospital of philadelphia CHOP Holding Prom Night For Patients

The event was made possible by the Joshua Kahan Fund and CHOP’s child-life department.

