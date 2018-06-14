Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s prom night for the patients at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

It is a nice distraction and a lot of fun for children and their families.

Eyewitness news at chop’s “Prom salon,” where patients got their hair and makeup done. They also picked out outfits and accessories for the big night.

Organizers say the 12th annual prom is all about looking fabulous, smiling and dancing.

The event was made possible by the Joshua Kahan Fund and CHOP’s child-life department.