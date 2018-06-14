ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: Donate Now | CALL 1-844-977-CBS3  | Stories | #cbs3standforhope  
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl from Avondale.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the girl’s father went to check on his daughter around 3:30 a.m. on June 10 and noticed she was not in her bedroom.

The parents started searching the home. That’s when prosecutors say the father found the little girl in the backyard by a shed with a man who was holding her down and had his pants unbuckled.

The man fled the area but was later found hiding in a disabled car.

Humberto Guzman-Garcia

Credit: Chester County DA

The girl told her father she heard a knock at her bedroom door and opened it. Authorities say that’s when the suspect, 35-year-old Humberto Guzman-Garcia, snatched the girl and sexually assaulted her. The little girl told officials during an interview, “A monster took me when I was sleeping.”

Guzman-Garcia was charged with kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault, attempted rape, and related charges.

He remains behind bars.

