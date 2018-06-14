Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST NORRITON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police have arrested a man they say solicited sexual favors from a boy inside a Walmart bathroom in West Norriton Township.

Police say the incident happened at the Walmart on South Trooper Road, just before 11 p.m. on May 19.

The suspect, 42-year-old Brian J. Whiting, was was found in the vicinity and identified by the victim. He was arrested after an investigation into an incident corroborated with the victim’s account, say police.

Investigators say video surveillance shows him entering the Walmart on more than one occasion and wearing different clothes.

Whiting was charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle or structure, unlawful contact with a minor, and other related charges.

Whiting will have a preliminary hearing on June 28.