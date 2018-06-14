Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS 3 ‘s 12th annual Alex Scott Telethon, a 14-hour on-air benefit for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, raised more than $7 million ($7,071,819) for pediatric cancer research today, a record for the fundraiser which began in 2007. Over its 12 years on-air, the event has raised nearly $32 million for the cause.

GALLERY: A Stand For Hope

CBS 3’s Don Bell, Kate Bilo, Natasha Brown, Jan Carabeo, Lauren Casey, Jessica Dean, Jim Donovan Katie Fehlinger, Pat Gallen, Meisha Johnson, Stephanie Stahl, Rahel Solomon, Ukee Washington, and Vittoria Woodill, spearheaded the 14-hour effort along with special guest Pat Ciarrocchi, and Alex’s parents, Liz and Jay Scott.

ALSF emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott. In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Alex died in 2004 but the little girl left a big legacy proving how one idea can make a huge difference.

CBS 3 acknowledges the support of Local Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Ashley Furniture Home Store, The Malvern School, Sila, Doc Bresler’s, and Entercom Radio Philadelphia in making this special fundraising effort possible.

CBS 3 (KYW-TV) and The CW Philly 57 (WPSG-TV) are part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corporation.