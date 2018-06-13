Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has withdrawn two felony charges against a woman accused of attempting to set an American flag on fire during the Philadelphia Pride Parade last weekend.

2 Dead Following Small Plane Crash In Burlington County

Two of the charges against 18-year-old Ryan Segin were dropped in a hearing on Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors say the attempted arson and causing/risking a catastrophe charges were withdrawn after an additional investigation by the DA’s office.

Segin still faces two misdemeanor charges, however, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos On June 13

Police say she attempted to pour accelerant on the flag and light it on fire while in a crowd near 12th and Locust Streets on June 10. Police say they found two road flares, a can of paint thinner, and a blue lighter stick in her backpack.

There were no reported injuries.