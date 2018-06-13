MELBOURNE, Fla. (CBS Local) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly attacking four ducks with a stick and stomping them to death outside of his home, police say.

Magdiel Marrero-Pena was taken into custody on June 11 after his neighbor saw the 41-year-old killing the animals — three of which were ducklings — in his backyard.

“I think this guy really has some issues and I just felt that I had to call you, he’s going to start, may start killing neighbors next,” the witness told a 911 operator, according to WKMG.

Marrero-Pena reportedly told officers that he beat the adult duck with a stick because it wandered onto his yard and attacked him. Police charged Marrero-Pena with violating a Melbourne city ordinance that declares the area an animal sanctuary.

The 41-year-old now faces four counts of animal cruelty and is being held at the Brevard County Jail in lieu of $20,250 bail.

The disturbing incident marks the second time in less than two months that a Florida resident has been arrested for attacking ducks. An Orlando man was arrested and banned from public parks after using karate on a duck and several swans in late April.