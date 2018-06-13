Comments
Philadelphia police say a man found a grenade in the basement of his home. (credit: Philadelphia Police)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a homeowner made a startling discovery on Wednesday morning in a home he bought in the Germantown section of the city.
The man told police he found a grenade in the basement of his home on the 6300 block of Burbridge Street shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Police say they have confiscated the device and the all clear was given.
No one was injured in the incident.