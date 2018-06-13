Philadelphia Police: Man Breaks Into Woman's Apartment In Olney, Sexually Assaults Her

Watch Live
BREAKING: 2 Dead Following Small Plane Crash In Burlington County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are searching for a man they say broke into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her.

It happened in the 100 block of East Godfrey Avenue in Olney, around 3:20 a.m. on May 25.

Police say the man gained entry to the victim’s apartment through a rear sliding door. He then went to the victim’s bedroom where, police say, the man sexually assaulted the 23-year-old victim.

The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 20 and 28, 6 feet tall, 225 pounds, with a husky build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

