Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LISBON, Portugal (CBS) — Vacation turns tragic after a couple fell to their deaths while taking a selfie at a beach in Portugal.

Officials say on Tuesday, the couple was standing on a wall that overlooks the Pescadores Beach.

Authorities believe they lost their balance and plunged 98-feet onto the beach below.

A fisherman later discovered their bodies and alerted authorities.

The couple was visiting from Australia when they died.