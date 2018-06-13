PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now, it seems, all of Mike Trout’s amazing, staggering numbers could mean something. The 26-year-old superstar centerfielder of the Los Angeles Angels leads Major League Baseball in home runs (23), runs (56). OBP (.438) and walks (54), and second in baseball in slugging percentage (.679) and in on-base plus slugging percentage (1.116).

This comes after the Millville High School graduate slugged two homers in the consecutive games Tuesday for the first time in his career, in the Angels’ 6-3 loss to American League West Division-leading Seattle Mariners.

Trout’s Angles are 37-31 and have playoff hopes. The last time Trout was in the playoffs was 2014, his fourth year in the majors and after securing the first of his MVP awards.

In going 3-for-5 in the loss Tuesday night, Trout not only recorded back-to-back multi-home run games for the first time in his career, it marked his 12th career multi-HR game in becoming sixth Angels’ player to record back-to-back multi-HR efforts—and first since future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols did it on July 31-Aug. 1, 2012.

Trout became the fifth player in MLB to record back-to-back multi-HR games this season, joining Javier Baez, Matt Davidson, Pedro Alvarez and Paul Goldschmidt. He is batting .636 (14/22) with 8 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 8 RBI, 3 walks and 1 stolen base vs. Seattle this season. The 23 home runs are the most in franchise history through the first 68 games of the season (the previous mark was 20, held by four players).

By reaching the 20-homer level again, Trout became the first player in Angels’ history with 20-plus homers in seven straight seasons, while joining Alex Rodriguez and Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle as the only American League players to amass seven seasons of 20-plus HRs prior to turning 27 years old.

Trout is already third on the Angles’ all-time homer list, following Tim Salmon 299 (1,672 games) and Garret Anderson 272 (2,013 games), with 224 homers (993 games), surpassing Brian Downing 222 homers (1,661 games) Tuesday night.

In 2014, the last time Trout was the playoffs, the Angels were swept by the eventual American League champion Kansas City Royals. Trout hit .083, going 1-for-12 in the series.

Four years later, it’s something that still doesn’t sit well with the two-time American League MVP.