SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — An initiative that seeks to split California into three states has qualified to appear on the ballot in November.

The proposal would create the states of Northern California, a narrow central coast strip retaining the name California, and Southern California.

This idea was spearheaded by a venture capitalist who says regional communities would function better.

If passed, an actual split would still require the approval of the state legislature and Congress.