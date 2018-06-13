Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A former Penn State University fraternity brother entered the first guilty plea in the death of a pledge who was fatally injured after a night of heavy drinking and hazing.

The Centre Daily Times reports 21-year-old Ryan Burke pleaded guilty Wednesday to all nine remaining charges he faced, including four misdemeanor counts of hazing.

Bill To Ban Abortions For Down Syndrome In Pennsylvania Takes Step In Senate

Twenty-five other defendants face charges in the death of Timothy Piazza. The 19-year-old pledge drank a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered fatal injuries in a series of falls during a party last year. Prosecutors say fraternity members did little or nothing to help him.

A forensic pathologist testified in March that Piazza might have been able to survive his injuries if fraternity members called for help sooner.

Burke was accused of giving Piazza a bottle of vodka at the party. He’ll be sentenced July 31.

2 Dead Following Small Plane Crash In Burlington County

Defense attorney Philip Masorti says Burke is “anxious to make amends.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)