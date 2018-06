Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – A small plane has reportedly crashed in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It happened near the 1100 block of Smithville Jacksonville Road in Springfield, around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police and fire officials are responding to the scene.

Officials say there have been fatalities reported.

This is a developing story