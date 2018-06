MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) – Eyer Middle School is on lockdown after a bullet was found on campus Wednesday morning.

The East Penn School District said the bullet was found at the school located at 1739 Buckeye Road in Macungie.

Eyer Middle School is currently under lockdown after a bullet was found inside the school building. State police and administrators are currently investigating this incident to ensure student safety. More information will be released as soon as possible. — EPSD (@EastPennSD) June 13, 2018

Officials say Pennsylvania State Police and administrators are currently investigating the incident.

There have been no reported injuries.