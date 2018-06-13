CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS Local) – Legendary actor and comedian Bill Murray is trying his hand at a brand new career field: the food truck industry.

Murray and two business partners are opening a long-awaited food truck park in Charleston, South Carolina at some point this summer. The plans date back five years, when Murray, Brad Creger, and Mike Veeck turned an abandoned gas station into a neighborhood restaurant.

The trio then made plans for the food truck park – called Food Truck-O-Rama according to the group’s Facebook page – to be built across the street from the eatery. A 2015 article in the Charleston City Paper described the spot as being the previous home of “a Christmas tree lot, an auto body shop, and…a family of pygmy goats.”

Actor Bill Murray's long-planned food truck park is opening this summer in SC » https://t.co/kjPzipL8t3 pic.twitter.com/rgIYLtdkC1 — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) June 8, 2018

“I think it’s going to kill it for sure. There’s not an area right now at all for food trucks to thrive downtown,” food truck owner Cory Burke told the Charleston Post & Courier. The upcoming mobile food court will reportedly have plug-in stations so visiting food trucks don’t have to hook up their own generators.

Murray has become very active in the food business in recent years. The comedian opened up two “Caddyshack” themed restaurants in Florida and Illinois which pay tribute to the 1980 comedy film featuring himself and Chevy Chase.