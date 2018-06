Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A house fire claimed the life of an Allentown woman on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Bradford Street just before 1 p.m.

The fire was reportedly placed under control within an hour.

Eyewitness News has been told a woman in her 50s or 60s was killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.