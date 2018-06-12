Watch Live
Filed Under:Local TV, Villanova Basketball, Villanova Wildcats
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 05: Phil Booth of the Villanova Wildcats acknowledges the crown during the men's basketball Championship Parade on April 5, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Members of Villanova’s 2018 national championship team showed up in the governor’s neck of the woods, bearing a gift.

Four distinguished Wildcats visited Gov. Tom Wolf in the state Capitol on Tuesday, where they presented him a basketball autographed by team members, took photos with Wolf, lawmakers and fans and signed more autographs.

Wolf praised the team and said they’ve made all of Pennsylvania proud. Visiting were Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Dylan Painter and Tim Delaney.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

