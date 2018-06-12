Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) – A ring lost in the 18th century is finally in the hands of its rightful heir.

Gayle Fraser found the ring in her basement near Boston. Her father originally found it in his garden in 1949.

It’s what’s called a “mourning ring” which commemorates the death of a man named John Dixey back in 1737.

It’s now in the custody of Dan Dixey, a descendant of John Dixey. It took 281 years for the ring to land back with the Dixey family.

Gayle Fraser found it in her basement 69 years to the day after her father found it in his garden.