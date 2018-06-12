Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in West Philadelphia.

Officers found the body of a woman who appeared to be in her mid-20’s, nude, wearing only socks, with a gunshot wound to her head around midnight Friday, near the intersection of 47th Street and Springfield Avenue.

The woman was lying on her back on the sidewalk near the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.

She was shot at least one time and was bleeding from her head. Paramedics pronounced her dead at around 12:15 a.m.

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun about five to six feet from her body.

“Witnesses did hear one or two gunshots,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “And the fact that she’s laying on the sidewalk and she’s completely naked other than socks on her feet and makes this an unusual crime scene.”

The woman’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. In the meantime, investigators are looking for surveillance video that could have captured what happened.

The woman had no identification on her and has yet to be identified.