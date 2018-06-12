Police Searching For Home Burglary Suspect In West Philadelphia

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police want the public’s help in identifying the suspect wanted in a home burglary in West Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows a man with a handgun breaking into a home on the 3900 block of Aspen Street on June 10.

Police say the burglar remained at the home for several minutes, then fled without taking anything.

They say this incident may be related to a home invasion robbery involving two male suspects that happened at the same home back on June 4.

You are asked to contact police if you have any information.