Police Looking To Identify Persons Of Interest In Connection To Sex Assault In Hatfield

HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Hatfield are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Police say the assault happened near East Vine and Berry Streets in the early morning hours of June 8.

Police: Woman Stabs Two Brothers In Olney, Kills 1

The victim was walking home from an establishment in Hatfield Borough, when police say she was approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

Police say they are looking to speak to the two persons of interest since they were at the same establishment prior to the sexual assault happening.

Police: Woman Found Naked, Shot Dead In West Philadelphia

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest or has any information that will assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Hatfield Township Police Detective Division at (215)-855-0903 or policetips@hatfield-township.org reference case #55-18-09250.