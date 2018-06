Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double stabbing of two brothers in Olney.

Officers rushed to the 4200 block of North 7th Street just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Medics pronounced one of the brothers dead at the scene.

They rushed the other man to the hospital, where he’s in stable condition. He told officers that he knows the woman who stabbed them.

Police are now looking for her and trying to figure out a motive.