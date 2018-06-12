Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a fatal double stabbing in the Olney section of Philadelphia on Monday night.

Police say they responded to the incident on the 5200 block of North 7th Street, just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say they found two people suffering from stab wounds. Authorities say one was deceased as they transported the other victim to Einstein Medical Center.

Police say the hospitalized victim’s condition is unknown at the time.

There have been no reported arrests or weapons recovered.