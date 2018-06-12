Filed Under:amazon, Local TV, philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the city of Philadelphia sells itself to Amazon as a prime location for the company’s second headquarters, renewed efforts are underway to lure other businesses to town.

The website used to promote Philly for Amazon’s second headquarters has been repurposed.

The web address is now PhiladelphiaDelivers.com. The revamped site includes new content aimed at luring other businesses.

Officials say they’ve seen an uptick in interest from other companies following Philly’s bid for Amazon.

