Philadelphia Police Looking To Identify Suspects In Possibly Linked Vandalism Cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police hope you can help them find the suspects possibly involved in two separate instances of vandalism.

Investigators say the suspects stole home surveillance cameras from several homes on the 4700 block of Osage Avenue on April 19.

And they say it may have been the same suspects who lit a vehicle on fire on the 4100 block of Sansom Street overnight on May 3. Investigators say the suspects vandalized the side of a commercial vehicle with paint, before setting it on fire. The incident was originally said not to be suspicious.

If you recognize anything about those suspects, call police.