NORWAY (CBS) – A pet-food company is offering its employees paid “PAW-ternity” leave.

It works just like maternity or paternity leave. So, when a pet owner gets a new furry friend, they’re given time off to care for their new family member and get them adjusted to their new home.

The company, Musti Group, is based out of Norway, Sweden and Finland.

It now has a three-day pet leave plan available to its 1,500 employees.