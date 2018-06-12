Chile gets a rare dusting of snow. (credit: CBS3)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SANTIAGO, Chile (CBS) – Chile’s capital of Santiago saw a rare dusting of snowfall on Monday.

Hero Pit Bull Warns Family Of House Fire, Drags Baby To Safety

Though it’s winter in the Southern Hemisphere, snow is not all that common in Santiago.

President Sebastián Piñera and First Lady Cecilia Morel enjoyed the snow yesterday outside the capital, even having a snowball fight.

New Blood Test May Help Predict Premature Births For Pregnant Women

Many people took to the streets to capture photos of the snowfall.