MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident on I-95 in Bucks County backed up traffic for several miles.

Crews were called out to the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of the Route 413/Exit 44 for a multi-vehicle crash in Middletown Township.

The northbound lanes were briefly shut down but have since reopened.

There is no word on injuries.