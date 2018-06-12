NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Two suspects accused of an armed robbery at a Delaware Walmart were confronted by a man picking up his wife from work, say police.

The armed robbery happened at the Walmart at 117 Wilton Boulevard in New Castle, just after midnight on Tuesday.

Investigators say a male suspect discharged his firearm into the ceiling and demanded money from the cash register. Police say a female suspect also entered the store to help in the robbery.

An employee then came out of a secure office to see what the commotion was about, that’s when police say, the two armed suspects forced their way into the office and demanded money.

Police say at the time of the incident a man was waiting outside for a family member to finish her shift at Walmart when he heard the initial gunshot. He rushed inside the store and confronted the masked male suspect.

Police say the suspect then fired his gun again, before fleeing with the female suspect. Police say the two got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The first suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’08” tall with an average build. The male suspect wore dark clothing with his face covered armed with an unknown make and model handgun.

The second suspect was described as a black female, approximately 5’05″ tall with an average build. The female suspect wore dark clothing armed with an unknown weapon.

If you have any information in this incident, call Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.