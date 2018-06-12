Filed Under:Kentucky, Local TV, politics

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (CBS) – Heads or tails? A flip of a coin decided who won a Democratic primary in one Kentucky county.

Both candidates, up for the magistrate’s seat, received 193 votes apiece.

So as Kentucky law states, the tie-breaker must be broken by a coin flip or a pulling of straws.

The county clerk flipped a never-been-used silver dollar and it landed on tails.

More elections than you’d think are decided by a coin toss. According to a Washington Post analysis, 35 states break election ties by a game of chance.

 

