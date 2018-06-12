WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – The New Jersey State Police is searching for a missing girl on Tuesday night.

Police say 13-year-old Kayla Dykes was last seen around 10:22 a.m. Tuesday at her home in Sicklerville.

Dykes was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants and Nike sneakers.

“Please note that her hair is now very short and worn in homemade corn-rows,” said police.

Dykes is described as a black female with medium dark complexion and a noticeable gap in her front teeth. She is roughly 5-feet two inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winslow Police Department at 609-561-3300 or dial 911.