NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A police sergeant is honored for his quick work after saving a toddler from highway traffic near Chicago.

In Naperville, Illinois, Sgt. Anthony Mannino ran up and plucked the 2-year-old to safety. The child was not injured.

Mannino was honored by the department for his life-saving effort.

“I did what any of my peers would’ve done. Position that car, get out and quickly corral that kid before something bad would happen,” said Mannino.

Police say the toddler lived nearby and was quickly reunited with his mother who was frantic to find him.

No charges are being filed.