CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — Cats over the age of 6 will be able to be adopted for free at the Gloucester County Animal Shelter this month. The shelter is celebrating National Adopt A Shelter Cat Month by waiving fees for cats 6 years or older.

“The shelter is filled with cats of all ages during the summer and we encourage all residents to think of our shelter first when deciding to adopt their forever friend,” said Freeholder Director Robert Damminger.

The shelter is also offering a special that if you adopt one shelter cat you can get the second one free.

“Our shelter staff is extremely helpful and will assist you in finding the right animal for your home,” said Freeholder Dan Christy, liaison to the shelter.

The shelter has 20 cats available for adoption as of Tuesday. For questions about adopting a pet from the shelter, you can call 856-881-2828 or by visiting their website.