PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six Philadelphia Eagles players have made their way onto an early ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (36th), defensive end Brandon Graham (54th), quarterback Carson Wentz (70th), center Jason Kelce (72nd), tight end Zach Ertz (82nd) and safety Malcolm Jenkins (88th) all made CBS reporter Pete Prisco’s list.

The highest ranking NFC East player is New York Giants’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at 14th. But quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots topped the list in that order.

Eagles’ defensive end Michael Bennett, who is entering his second year with the team, just missed out on making the top 100 but he was an honorable mention.

The Birds showed off their depth of talent last season by winning Super Bowl LII, despite losing their franchise quarterback during the latter part of the season.