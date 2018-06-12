Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a few weeks of voluntary workouts, the Philadelphia Eagles are holding their first mandatory minicamp and the Bird gang showed up in full force.

“We’re really excited,” said center Jason Kelce. “We think we have a great team coming back here. Obviously, last year is behind us at this point. We had a really good go at it last year. But I think that we’re all focused on this year.”

After missing the voluntary workouts, new defensive lineman Michael Bennett was with the team.

The 32-year-old Pro Bowler says he’s happy to be here and it seems like he’s fitting right in.

“I’m pretty comfortable, just getting used to different terminologies,” Bennett said. “But Jim [Schwartz] is such a great defensive coordinator, so I’m just learning it.”

Coach Doug Pederson and his players say after this week is the time to put the Super Bowl LII win behind them.

“Listen, we always are going to remember. It’s going to be every time we’re in the city — I was at two events yesterday and the city’s on fire. It’s great. I love it. Fans are excited, and they should be. But for us, we’ve got focus on 2018, and getting ready for training camp,” Pederson said.

The Eagles held their workout Tuesday, with other workouts happening on Wednesday and Thursday.