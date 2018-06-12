Filed Under:Local TV, Ocean City, Talkers

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Ocean City calls itself “America’s Greatest Family Resort” but now it can add a new title as the “Happiest seaside town in America.”

According to “Coastal Living” magazine ranked the best small waterfront communities in the country and Ocean City is the happiest of them all.

The magazine highlighted Ocean City’s family friendly boardwalk, beautiful beaches and historic district full of Victorian bungalows.

