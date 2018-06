Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When it comes to tourism in the Philadelphia region, business is booming.

Visit Philadelphia says a record-breaking 43 million people visited Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties last year.

That’s a three percent increase from 2016 and the eighth straight year there’s been a record number of visitors here.

All of those visitors pumped more than seven billion dollars into the region last year.