MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County announced Tuesday a groundbreaking initiative to improve safety and security at its 20 public high schools.

In Mount Holly, Freeholder Director Kate Gibbs announced the schools will be eligible for a $20 million county grant.

Each participating school must agree to a security evaluation by an architectural firm.

“The county will fund enhancements identified in these evaluations,” said Gibbs. “Things that may include new entrance vestibules, scan card systems, portable screening devices, panic alarms, entry buzzers, and security cameras.”

Burlington County is taking action in the wake of the recent school shootings. This initiative is believed to be the first of its kind in New Jersey.