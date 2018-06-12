Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia police and fire departments are taking part in a friendly competition dubbed “Boots and Badges.”
The goal is to collect more than 400 units of blood.
Officials say community members are needed to roll up their sleeves and donate with the police or fire departments during the event.
Blood donation appointments are available on Wednesday, June 13 between 2-8 p.m. at the Philadelphia Blood Donation Center, located at 700 Spring Garden Street.
Free parking is available.
All presenting donors will receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last.
Appointments are also encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org BootsAndBadges or call 1-800-REDCROSS.