PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia police and fire departments are taking part in a friendly competition dubbed “Boots and Badges.”

The goal is to collect more than 400 units of blood.

Officials say community members are needed to roll up their sleeves and donate with the police or fire departments during the event.

HAPPENING NOW! It's Police vs. Fire at the #BootsAndBadgesPhilly blood drive! Who will recruit the most donors? Get to the (cough cough!) Police Academy by 6pm – and tell them you're with Team Fire! 🚑🚒🔥 pic.twitter.com/VmWIloUrSq — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 12, 2018

Blood donation appointments are available on Wednesday, June 13 between 2-8 p.m. at the Philadelphia Blood Donation Center, located at 700 Spring Garden Street.

Free parking is available.

All presenting donors will receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last.

Appointments are also encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org BootsAndBadges or call 1-800-REDCROSS.