UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — An intersection is back open after a car went into a dam on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Martin’s Dam near Cronton Road.

Roads surrounding the accident were closed while police conducted their investigation.

When rescue crews arrived the driver was found out of the water.

No injuries have been reported.