BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are working to save a person trapped under the rubble following an underground explosion at a gas station in Bensalem that’s causing some homes to be evacuated. One other person was critically injured in the blast.

Crews were called out to a report of an explosion on the 1200 block of Bristol Pike around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found the explosion happened underground at Liberty gas station.

One worker was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Crews say another worked is trapped underground.

“We’re in a rescue operation. We have one person that’s critical that’s been transported to a local hospital and we still have one person trapped underground. We’re trying to get to him as safely and quickly as possible. We want to make sure we get the right equipment in there to have the least disruption to the ground as possible,” said Fred Harran, director of public safety for Bensalem Township.

Harran says that some homes in the area have been evacuated.

“We got a lot of overturned concrete that we got to start moving off with cranes and get in there and siphon a lot of gases, a lot of fumes in there. It’s still a very dangerous situation here. We’ve evacuated some houses to make sure of any possible blast zone and we’re going to reevaluate that in a little bit to see if we have to evacuate any further,” he said.

Harran added that “it’s probably going to be awhile” before crews are able to get to the person trapped under the rubble.

There is no word on what sparked the explosion.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.