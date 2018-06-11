Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Much like many boys his age, 9-year-old Danny Feltwell has big dreams.

“Be a sports player,” said Danny.

Unlike most boys his age, Danny has had a big obstacle in his way.

“I rushed him to the hospital. Danny was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 2,” said Dan Feltwell, Danny’s father.

Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope

Little Danny underwent 30 months of chemotherapy and went into remission.

“For the next four years, Danny had the opportunity to live life like a young child. He played baseball and basketball and soccer,” said Feltwell.

Then, Dec. 28, 2017 happened.

“I brought Danny here and Danny was diagnosed with the same thing,” said Feltwell.

This time the treatment had to be more aggressive and he needed a bone marrow transplant, which he received March 27. Danny thinks of his room as locker room 26 — the number of his favorite player from the University of Delaware, Ryan Cobb.

Danny has taken on his donor’s immune system and Dr. Emi Kaywood, who’s been treating Danny since his first diagnosis, says he’s recovering well.

“It’ll be long,” said Kaywood. “It’ll be a lot of therapy, a lot of visits to the hospital.”

Event Welcomes More Than 40 Chefs To Raise Money For Alex’s Lemonade Stand

The sports medicine gym is Danny’s favorite place in the entire hospital. His dad says he comes here nearly every day. It’s a place where he can forget about his diagnosis and just be a kid.

Danny clearly enjoys wiffle ball, loves basketball, is crazy about baseball — his favorite player is Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta — and the Eagles. Danny loves the Eagles, and apparently they love him back. When Danny was confined to his room because of his condition, quarterback Carson Wentz sent him a video.

“Danny, I’m praying for you,” Wentz said in the video.

“He had his eyes closed and he was laying there, and Officer Bill Wentz played the video for Danny and as soon as Danny heard Carson’s voice he smiled,” explained Feltwell.

Penn Wynne Elementary School Holds Alex’s Lemonade Stand To Fight Childhood Cancer

He continued, “You know, all I’ve ever wanted for Danny is to live life as a child and be happy and to watch him suffer and then see him smile, it meant the world to me.”