PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More savings for Amazon Prime members at Whole Foods.

The grocery chain is expanding discounts for prime members to ten new states on Wednesday.

The extra savings for prime members will be available at all u-s whole foods stores by this summer.

Deals include an extra ten percent off sale items and free two-hour delivery in some areas.

To get the discounts, shoppers have to scan a code on an app, or use their phone number when checking out.