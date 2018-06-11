Watch Live
  • WPSG News at 10 PM
    10:00 PM - 10:35 PM
Filed Under:amazon, Local TV, Whole Foods

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More savings for Amazon Prime members at Whole Foods.

Elon Musk Says Tesla Nearly Ready To Deliver Self-Driving Car

The grocery chain is expanding discounts for prime members to ten new states on Wednesday.

amazon whole foods Whole Foods Expanding Discounts For Amazon Prime Members

Credit: (CBS3)

The extra savings for prime members will be available at all u-s whole foods stores by this summer.

Deals include an extra ten percent off sale items and free two-hour delivery in some areas.

To get the discounts, shoppers have to scan a code on an app, or use their phone number when checking out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch