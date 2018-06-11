Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Newly-acquired Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler Michael Bennett will take stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday to discuss his new book, “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable.”

The social justice activist will take part in the free event as he discusses his new book inside The People’s Sanctuary at 5507 Germantown Ave. at 8 p.m. Fellow author and activist Marc Lamont Hill will lead the discussion around topics that include racism, police brutality, black athletes and their relationships with entities like the NCAA and the NFL, the role of protest throughout history, as well as the responsibilities of athletes as role models when it comes to speaking out against injustice.

“Sometimes being uncomfortable is the only way to save yourself from settling” Hope you enjoy the book ✊🏾 https://t.co/EH7LqZrbBr pic.twitter.com/KWvpGDikVN — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) March 21, 2018

Copies of Bennett’s book will be available for sale and signing.

Bennett appeared in a Houston courtroom in March to deny accusations against him after authorities charged for him allegedly shoving a 66-year-old paraplegic woman following Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The book discussion is presented by Haymarket Books and Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books.