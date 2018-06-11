Police: Woman Arrested During Philly Pride Parade For Attempting To Burn American Flag

Comments (18)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A New Jersey woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to set an American flag on fire during Philadelphia’s Pride Parade on Sunday.
It happened near 12th and Locust Streets, just after noon.
Police say 18-year-old Ryan Segin of Woodbine, New Jersey attempted to burn the flag while in a crowd at the parade.
She was charged with arson-attempt to commit, causing/risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.
There were no reported injuries.
Funny. I didn’t see a single charge related to burning an American flag. Typical click bait.
If you attempt to burn someones house down you are not charged with “Burning a house down” you are charged with arson. Use some common sense.
Note that she could not be charged with burning the flag, as the Supreme Court ruled that legal under the First Amendment in 1989. These other charges may just be nuisance charges, unless she actually did almost light other people on fire.