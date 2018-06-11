Police: Woman Arrested During Philly Pride Parade For Attempting To Burn American Flag

Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A New Jersey woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to set an American flag on fire during Philadelphia’s Pride Parade on Sunday.

It happened near 12th and Locust Streets, just after noon.

Police say 18-year-old Ryan Segin of Woodbine, New Jersey attempted to burn the flag while in a crowd at the parade.

She was charged with arson-attempt to commit, causing/risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

There were no reported injuries.

  1. Joseph R Sorrentino says:
    June 11, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    It’s a man….baby

    Reply Report comment
  2. Jay Dee (@Raider_JD) says:
    June 11, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Next time she needs to wrap herself in it before letting it on fire.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Stone Wall (@Stonewall_MAGA) says:
    June 11, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    The gang of LG.BTK.Qeerz are all stage 4 terminal TDS.
    Its best to euthanize them all.

    Reply Report comment
  4. Steven Reiss says:
    June 11, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    If Hillary had a son, she’d look like this fugley dude!

    Reply Report comment
  5. Steve Hansen says:
    June 11, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Why arrest her? Just go upside her head a couple times with a billy club and call it even.

    Reply Report comment
  6. D.G.F.M.- (F.M.A.P.) (@SistemaColt1927) says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Stay in South Jersey, Ryan. We have enough idiots without importing them.

    Reply Report comment
  7. tngilmer says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Why do these ugly pigs always have unnatural colored hair?

    Reply Report comment
  8. 1791 🗽🇺🇸 (@twita_pater) says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Hot pink hair. A requirement for anti-American SJW wackos. Miserable people.

    Reply Report comment
  9. Navy Vet for Trump ∛ (@NavyBike) says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Funny. I didn’t see a single charge related to burning an American flag. Typical click bait.

    Reply Report comment
    1. 1791 🗽🇺🇸 (@twita_pater) says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      If you attempt to burn someones house down you are not charged with “Burning a house down” you are charged with arson. Use some common sense.

      Reply Report comment
  10. Jeffrey Shultz (@jnsesq) says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Why don’t you ungrateful geniuses stage a march in Pakistan? Watch what they do to you even as they help you burn our flag.

    Reply Report comment
  11. DaddyB (@daddybdg) says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Hmm, that hair’s OK, but I don’t know about the crooked smile. I guess if my parents wanted a boy and named me Ryan, I’d be messed up a tad.

    Reply Report comment
  12. AlistZ (@AlistZ) says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    she should consider burning that ridiculous hair-do

    Reply Report comment
  13. Jeffrey Shultz (@jnsesq) says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Works for me. Free ride is over, morons. MAGA, MoFos!

    Reply Report comment
  14. Harry Newman says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Note that she could not be charged with burning the flag, as the Supreme Court ruled that legal under the First Amendment in 1989. These other charges may just be nuisance charges, unless she actually did almost light other people on fire.

    Reply Report comment

