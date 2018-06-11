Police: Woman Arrested During Philly Pride Parade For Attempting To Burn American Flag

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A New Jersey woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to set an American flag on fire during Philadelphia’s Pride Parade on Sunday.

It happened near 12th and Locust Streets, just after noon.

Police say 18-year-old Ryan Segin of Woodbine, New Jersey attempted to burn the flag while in a crowd at the parade.

She was charged with arson-attempt to commit, causing/risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

There were no reported injuries.