Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reading-native Lonnie Walker got to don a Sixers’ workout jersey, in hopes that Philadelphia will take him in the NBA Draft later this month.

The Baseball Report: Pujols Passes A St. Louis Cardinals Legend

It was back to business for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, as they held their first big workout the training facility in Camden, New Jersey, ahead of the NBA Draft on June 21.

Among the group of prospects was the All-American Walker, who played just one year at the University of Miami.

Walker, who got a taste of the Philly culture by donning the Sixers’ workout gear, would love nothing more than to play for the team he grew up watching.

“Honestly, it’s surreal,” he said, describing what the moment meant for him. “Growing up you are about 45 minutes from here, you watch almost every basketball game. The pride that this city brings to the 76ers is similar to back home in Reading. It’s amazing; it’s beautiful. Once I came into the gym and I saw 76ers, I was like, ‘Wow.'”

Head Coach Brett Brown, who now serves as acting GM after Bryan Colangelo’s resignation, is looking for what players will wow him as he embraces his new role.

Brown said, “It’s changed dramatically for me, because you try to just take the pieces and all the talent and the different parts of our organization and find out how do I help lead us; what can I do to help? Wheather it’s the plan on free agency, whether it’s the plan on the draft or whether it’s the plan on what are we doing with the G league program; what’s the plan on the development for the summer?”

Michigan State’s Miles Bridges could be a part of that plan as the Sixers may select him with the 10th pick.

The former Spartan would love to play for Brett Brown and he thinks he’d fit right in.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Legislation To Allow Sports Betting In State

“It’s a fast-paced team, play defense, really great on offense–I think I could fit in really well with them,” Bridges said.

But another Bridges who Philly fans know well may edge the Spartan.

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges will have an individual workout with the Sixers on Tuesday.