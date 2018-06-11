Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

COLWYN, Pa. (CBS) — An alleged drug dealer has been arrested in the fentanyl-laced heroin overdose death of a Chester man.

Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland announced Monday that 28-year-old Raheem Harper, of Colwyn, has been charged with dealing fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the fatal overdose of a 28-year-old Chester man on April 19, 2017.

Harper was initially arrested on April 21, 2017 in Tinicum Township during a traffic stop. Authorities say Harper was in possession of cocaine and heroin at the time. Following his arrest, he posted bail and was released from custody. Then, on May 6, 2017, Harper was arrested again in his vehicle during a drug investigation and police say he had over 1,500 bags of heroin on him.

Harper was sentenced up to 12 years in state prison on those drug charges on Nov. 17.

Officials say that a forensic examination of the victim’s cellphone found at the scene established that Harper was the drug dealer who delivered the deadly fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the victim’s death. Records show Harper delivered heroin to the victim four times in April 2017, including on April 19.

“Fentanyl is a highly-addictive synthetic alternative to morphine and is used to treat pain in the terminally ill and the combination of fentanyl with heroin increases the potency of both drugs,” said Copeland. “Once ingested, this deadly mixture creates a powerful high and often, sadly, causes immediate death.”

Harper has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges. The drug delivery death offense carries a maximum of 20 to 40 years in state prison.