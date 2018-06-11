Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say one man has died after a quintuple shooting over the weekend as authorities continue to search for several shooters.

The shooting happened Saturday night near 20th Street and Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say that at least four shooters fired 41 rounds into a crowd of people. Five people were shot, including a 5-year-old boy. The young boy is recovering.

“There were at least 41 rounds fired on a nice summer evening on one of our streets, killing one man and imperiling a great number of other people,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan.

Police believe that the 21-year-old man who died was the intended target of the shooting.

Another victim remains in critical condition.

The shooters are still on the loose.